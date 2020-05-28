May 28, 2020 News » Whistler

Watch this lost gosling return to Alpha Lake 

Conservation officer responds to Whistler call for lost bird

A local gosling is back where it belongs after a Whistler resident spotted it wandering around a parking lot and called the Conservation Officer Service (COS) on Wednesday, May 27.

In a video on the COS Facebook page, you can watch an officer scoop up the lost bird and guide it to a family of geese on Alpha Lake.

It's perhaps a little less graphic than Monday's animal video.

