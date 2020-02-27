February 27, 2020 A&E » Arts

Watch this Uprising slideshow set to music of the mountains 

Reuben Krabbe, Duncan Sadava, and Jeff Warren's submission featured a soundtrack recorded entirely in Whistler

By
click to enlarge SCREENSHOT / PHOTO BY DUNCAN SADAVA - This image, included in Reuben Krabbe, Duncan Sadava and Jeff Warren's Uprising slideshow titled SoundScape, earned Sadava a $2,500 cheque for best up-and-comer image.
  • SCREENSHOT / PHOTO BY DUNCAN SADAVA
  • This image, included in Reuben Krabbe, Duncan Sadava and Jeff Warren's Uprising slideshow titled SoundScape, earned Sadava a $2,500 cheque for best up-and-comer image.

Did you drop the ball on snagging a ticket to Uprising, the sold-out photography event that took place at the Fairmont Chateau Whistler on Saturday night?

If so, we hate to tell you that you missed a great celebration of the creativity, culture and all-around stoke that defines our mountain town. But, thanks to the internet, you don't have to miss every slideshow that was featured in Whistler's new outdoor photography contest.

Reuben Krabbe, Duncan Sadava and Jeff Warren's submission, SoundScape, was set to a particularly innovative soundtrack, composed of sounds recorded in Whistler and turned into music. The slideshow also featured a few killer nighttime shots (one of which earned Sadava the $2,500 prize for best-up-and-comer image), paid respect to the patrollers who work tirelessly to keep resort skiers safe, and included an always-important reminder to "not bootpack on the f'ing skintrack."

SoundScape - Whistler Uprising 2020 from Reuben Krabbe on Vimeo.

Click here to read more about Uprising and to watch the people's choice award-winning slideshow from Erin Hogue and Vince Emond.

Tags:

Share
Email
Print

More Arts »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Latest in Arts

More by Megan Lalonde

Features & Images

February 21, 2020

Olympic offshoots

Olympic offshoots

Looking back at how the 2010 Winter Olympics left its mark on Whistler, Canada and beyond More.

Sports

February 27, 2020

VIDEO: Smart claims first NorAm win

VIDEO: Smart claims first NorAm win

Slopestyler tops Calgary podium in season debut More.

Opinion

February 27, 2020

Where is tourism in B.C.'s Budget 2020?

Where is tourism in B.C.'s Budget 2020?

More.

A&E

February 27, 2020

Top Uprising slideshow highlights 'the female story'

Top Uprising slideshow highlights 'the female story'

Erin Hogue and Vince Emond take home the people's choice award More.

Food & Drink

February 27, 2020

Ottawa banking on food to grow appetite for Indigenous tourism

Ottawa banking on food to grow appetite for Indigenous tourism

Former Squamish Lil'wat Cultural Centre head says hunting, fishing regulations should be loosened to accommodate authentic culinary experiences More.

Events

Sundays, 8 p.m. Continues through March 30

Sunday Funday

Sunday Funday

@ Tommys Whistler
Darragh will be kicking it off. There will be nothing Nutrl about these Jams. RSVP... More.

Features & Images

February 23, 2020

Bajan beauty abounds

Bajan beauty abounds

Shipwreck snorkelling and luxe-resort accommodation are just the ticket to feel special in Barbados More.

Music

February 27, 2020

Dan Vogl isn't living to work

Dan Vogl isn't living to work

Fresh from Melbourne, the singer-songwriter has quickly gained attention in the resort More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

February 22, 2020

What's in a name?

What's in a name?

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation