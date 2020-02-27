Watch this Uprising slideshow set to music of the mountains 

Did you drop the ball on snagging a ticket to Uprising, the sold-out photography event that took place at the Fairmont Chateau Whistler on Saturday night?

If so, we hate to tell you that you missed a great celebration of the creativity, culture and all-around stoke that defines our mountain town. But, thanks to the internet, you don't have to miss every slideshow that was featured in Whistler's new outdoor photography contest.

Reuben Krabbe, Duncan Sadava and Jeff Warren's submission, SoundScape, was set to a particularly innovative soundtrack, composed of sounds recorded in Whistler and turned into music. The slideshow also featured a few killer nighttime shots (one of which earned Sadava the $2,500 prize for best-up-and-comer image), paid respect to the patrollers who work tirelessly to keep resort skiers safe, and included an always-important reminder to "not bootpack on the f'ing skintrack."

SoundScape - Whistler Uprising 2020 from Reuben Krabbe on Vimeo.

Click here to read more about Uprising and to watch the people's choice award-winning slideshow from Erin Hogue and Vince Emond.