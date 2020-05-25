May 25, 2020 News » Whistler

Watch this wild video of a black bear catching a rabbit at a Whistler bus stop 

The "rather rare" footage was shot near Highway 99 this morning

By
click to enlarge SCREENSHOT
  • Screenshot

It's not uncommon to spot a black bear chowing down on some dandelions around Whistler, but rarely are they seen hunting for their meal.

But that’s exactly what Daniel Michael Bunter witnessed while driving through Whistler on his way to work this morning. He shot the footage of a bear chasing, and ultimately catching, a rabbit at a bus stop on Highway 99, near the entrance to a Whistler neighbourhood, just before 10 a.m.

“Initially we saw the bear in the road and slowed down but as we got closer we saw the bear was chasing the rabbit, there was at least 3 more laps before I had my phone ready to record,” he told Pique in a message.

“We didn’t think the bear would get the rabbit as he was so fast but he slipped on the asphalt and the bear pounced. Afterwards the bear ran into the forest I guess to enjoy his breakfast.”

As Sylvia Dolson, executive director of the Get Bear Smart Society explained, it’s not just unusual to see video footage of bears hunting in residential areas, but “rather rare” for a black bear to snag a bunny in the first place.

While grizzlies are known to hunt small mammals more often than black bears, “it’s not often a black bear catches a rabbit,” Dolson wrote in a message after viewing the video, adding that she wondered whether the rabbit was injured already.

“Bears are technically carnivores, even though their diet is mostly plant matter,” she continued. “A nice meal for the bear. Bummer for the rabbit.”

Check out the video below (and turn your sound off if you're not okay with explicit language):

Tags:

Share
Email
Print

More Whistler »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Interactive Map

Today's COVID-19 cases in Canada

Click each province to see the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths, recovered patients, and tests administered...more.

Latest in Whistler

More by Megan Lalonde

Features & Images

May 25, 2020

Happiest in the mountains: Stefan Ples Part II

Happiest in the mountains: Stefan Ples Part II

More.

Sports

May 22, 2020

Whistler triathlete set to climb for fundraiser

Whistler triathlete set to climb for fundraiser

Karsten Madsen will bike the equivalent of Mount Everest's height on Saturday More.

Opinion

May 21, 2020

Calling out racism

Calling out racism

More.

A&E

May 21, 2020

Paint night moves online

Paint night moves online

Whistler artist Andrea Mueller launches classes for kids and adults More.

Food & Drink

May 23, 2020

Struck while still stuck

Struck while still stuck

Tasty tidbits gleaned in these interesting times More.

Features & Images

May 24, 2020

Awesome Andalusia:

Awesome Andalusia:

Sipping sherry in a triangle and watching the horses dance More.

Music

April 24, 2020

When ninjas become wolves

When ninjas become wolves

Hear two new tracks from Whistler band Introduce Wolves More.

Museum Musings

May 25, 2020

Happiest in the mountains: Stefan Ples Part II

Happiest in the mountains: Stefan Ples Part II

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation