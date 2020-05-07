May 07, 2020 News » Whistler

What will B.C.'s 'new normal' look like in Whistler? 

Mayor Crompton weighs in on provincial reopening plan

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY BRADEN DUPUIS - B.C. is getting set to re-open in four stages—but it may be a long time before Whistler's Village Stroll is back to its bustling self.
  • Photo by Braden Dupuis
  • B.C. is getting set to re-open in four stages—but it may be a long time before Whistler's Village Stroll is back to its bustling self.

After 50 days of COVID-19 quarantine, B.C. officials are eyeing a four-stage reopening and a sustainable "new normal" for life in the province.

But what that new normal looks like in Whistler—and for tourism—remains to be seen.

"That new normal means a physically distanced experience for much longer than I had expected going into this," said Mayor Jack Crompton on May 7.

"It's something that we're talking about around the dinner table, and I hope people are talking about around theirs. It's not easy, and it's not intuitive. It means doing things differently than we've done them in the past.

"That change in the way we do things applies to tourism as well."

On Wednesday, May 6, Premier John Horgan announced plans to reopen the province, starting in mid-May with (under enhanced protocols): elective surgeries; personal care services, like dentistry, hair salons, retail; and the reopening of provincial parks for day use.

But concerts, conventions and other large gatherings could continue to be banned for one to two years, as their resumption is contingent on a vaccine being developed, the development of herd immunity or a new drug to treat the COVID-19 virus.

Nightclubs and casinos have fallen into a grey zone, and it's not clear when they might be able to reopen.

"It seems to me like a careful, patient and deliberate plan. It's one that we'll be paying very close attention to and including in all planning moving forward," Crompton said.

"Whistler's planning for reopening has been happening for a long time, [but] the B.C. restart plan is a critical piece of new information that will inform that work."

Though municipal staff were still working on the details of what exactly the provincial reopening plan will look like in Whistler on Thursday, May 7, more details are expected early next week.

"There's lots of thought that needs to go into understanding what a physically distanced but hospitable experience looks like," Crompton said.

"I am incredibly confident in Whistler and Whistlerites. If anybody can do it, we are the ones."

Read more here: https://www.piquenewsmagazine.com/whistler/life-in-bc-can-resume-in-mid-may-sort-of-province-reveals-four-part-restart-plan/Content?oid=15364093&fbclid=IwAR04jATuctkS2WJkxk3KDF1FNEZNCpKhSYIId31HM9Tk75G-jNJ6Kyb3n60.

Tags: ,

Share
Email
Print

Speaking of COVID-19

More Whistler »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Interactive Map

Today's COVID-19 cases in Canada

Click each province to see the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths, recovered patients, and tests administered...more.

Latest in Whistler

More by Braden Dupuis

Features & Images

May 6, 2020

B.C.'s road to recovery: Pandemic could usher in online era of property sales

B.C.'s road to recovery: Pandemic could usher in online era of property sales

Buyers and sellers will face changed market landscape after lifting of restrictions More.

Sports

May 7, 2020

McSkimming receives Jim Marshall Leadership Award

McSkimming receives Jim Marshall Leadership Award

Whistler Blackcomb legend recognized for bevy of accomplishments More.

Opinion

May 7, 2020

Reach out for support

Reach out for support

More.

A&E

May 7, 2020

<i>Quarantunes</i> offers aural snapshot of pandemic

Quarantunes offers aural snapshot of pandemic

Hear Sea to Sky talent on new Vancouver compilation album More.

Food & Drink

May 1, 2020

Raven Room picks up two nominations at prestigious Spirited Awards

Raven Room picks up two nominations at prestigious Spirited Awards

Pan Pacific lounge nominated for Best International Hotel Bar and Best New International Cocktail Bar More.

Events

Tuesdays, 8 p.m.

Not your Grandma’s BINGO

Not your Grandma’s BINGO

@ Tapley's Pub
Join us every Tuesday for a BINGO night like no other. These games will have... More.

Features & Images

May 3, 2020

India: A trip through the senses

India: A trip through the senses

More.

Music

April 24, 2020

When ninjas become wolves

When ninjas become wolves

Hear two new tracks from Whistler band Introduce Wolves More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

May 1, 2020

Wrestling with reality

Wrestling with reality

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation