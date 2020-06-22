Whistler BioBlitz goes virtual 

For 13 years, the Whistler Naturalists have been sharing the wonders of nature through the organization's annual BioBlitz event.

While the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic means things like nature walks with scientists and live presentations from renowned experts won't be included in the event's 14th installment, residents can still take part in the event through the magic of technology.

From 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, nature lovers can learn more about the natural world from scientists Bryce Kendrick and Jordan Rosenfeld.

According to a release from the Whistler Naturalists, Kendrick, a mycologist, will present "What are fungi all about-a report on their diversity" and explore the nine (very) different Phyla, while aquatic ecologist Rosenfeld will present "The Fire of Life: metabolism and energy flow in animals and ecosystems."

The virtual talks are free, but registration is required. To sign up go to www.whistlernaturalists.ca/lecture-series.

Also new this year is a Seed Cone Scavenger Hunt, which teaches about the different seed cones found in the Whistler Valley. Find it at https://www.whistlernaturalists.ca/seed-cone-scavenger-hunt.

The main event of BioBlitz-scientists and volunteers spanning out to catalogue previously unfound species-will still take place, with the Naturalists planning on hosting scientists next month to conduct the field portion.

"What makes BioBlitz so exciting is that every year BioBlitz scientists find on average 200 species that we didn't know existed here," the release said.

"The Whistler Biodiversity Project already has a list of over 4,300 species so to keep finding new ones is amazing. There is so much to discover right in our own backyard!"

Find more at www.whistlernaturalists.ca.