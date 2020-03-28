Whistler Blackcomb closes mountain to uphill skiing and riding 

Whistler Blackcomb (WB) is now closed to uphill skiing and splitboarding.

A single route accessing Garibaldi Provincial Park remains open along Singing Pass, but it could close as well if the provincial government shuts down the park, according to WB's website.

While the mountain announced on Saturday, March 17, that it was closing its operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it later said it would leave some terrain open to uphill skiing and riding.

"The provincial medical health officer is asking us to do our part and stay home to help flatten the curve," WB's website says. "For Whistler Blackcomb, this means avalanche mitigation will no longer be conducted within our tenure."

If you are travelling the Singing Pass route, WB asks you to remember that Avalanche Canada issued its final forecast of the season today.

Various search and rescue organizations are also urging backcountry users to exercise extreme caution and, preferably, stay home.

"Safety is our top priority," WB says. "Thank you for respecting our decision to protect the health of our community."