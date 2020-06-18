June 18, 2020 News » Whistler

Whistler Blackcomb hopes to open June 29 

Opening must align with Phase 3 of B.C.'s Restart Plan

By
PHOTO BY JUSTA JESKOVA/TOURISM - WHISTLER
  • PHOTO BY JUSTA JESKOVA/TOURISM WHISTLER

Whistler Blackcomb plans to open on June 29 subject to provincial alignment and progress toward the BC Restart Plan, Phase 3.

The Whistler Village Gondola, PEAK 2 PEAK Gondola and Blackcomb Gondola will bring hikers and sightseeing guests up the mountains, and the Whistler Mountain Bike Park will open with the Fitz and Garbanzo zones. Grab ‘n’ go food options will also be available at the Rendezvous, Garbanzo Bike and Bean, and the Roundhouse Lodge.

Physical distancing rules will be in place and masks will have to be worn in several areas of the mountain including during line-ups and loading.

More to come...

