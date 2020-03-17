March 17, 2020 News » Whistler

Whistler Blackcomb to stay closed due to COVID-19 concerns 

Vail Resorts will consider a re-opening in late April

By
click to enlarge FILE PHOTO - Vail Resorts will consider a re-opening of Whistler Blackcomb in late April.
  • File photo
  • Vail Resorts will consider a re-opening of Whistler Blackcomb in late April.

Whistler Blackcomb and its retail and restaurants will remain closed for now announced Vail Resorts today, March 17.

However, the company said it is considering reopening Whistler Blackcomb in late April/early May, dependent on the situation with COVID-19, as well as weather conditions.

This would also apply to Breckenridge Ski Resort in Colorado and Heavenly Mountain Resort in Lake Tahoe.

"Our decision to end the season now is evidence of the fast-moving situation involving COVID-19, and it was not an easy one to make as we deeply considered the extended impact it will have on our guests, employees and communities," said Rob Katz, chairman and chief executive officer of Vail Resorts in a release.

"While it is incredibly disappointing for our Company to mark the end of the season so early, we know it is the most responsible path forward."

The decision follows Vail Resorts previously announced closure of its resorts from Sunday, March 15 through Sunday, March 22.

Guests can process refunds and credits on pre-purchased lift tickets, lodging, ski and ride school, equipment rentals and more, subject to applicable terms and conditions, using an online form that will be available later today on Vail Resorts' websites.

More to come.

