Whistler Blackcomb will continue operations 

Whistler Blackcomb is staying open for business.

“All of our North American resorts are open, and operating according to the most updated guidance and precautions from health officials, with attention to the cleanliness and environment of our facilities," said a March 13 release from Vail Resorts, owner of Whistler Blackcomb (WB).

At WB this has meant the cancellation of the popular Fire and Ice show on Sunday night until further notice, as well as the cancellation of employee events.

There will be no changes in staffing levels at this time as the mountains ramp up enhanced cleaning protocols.

Supplies like sanitizer and disinfectant wipes will be available where possible, but nationally these goods are being redeployed to the health services—so bring your own if you have them.

Vail Resorts is introducing measure across all its properties to address infection concerns.

Changes you will see in the coming days at WB include:

• Reductions in operations at on-mountain, quick-serve dining facilities to avoid crowding.

• By early next week Whistler Blackcomb will move to pre-packaged food options—hot food will no longer be served.

• Guests will ride on chairlifts and gondolas with their parties only. This applies to the Peak 2 Peak as well.

• Singles will ride with other singles in gondolas.

• Empty gondolas will be sent to midstation to service skiers and riders at those locations.

• There will changes to the maze line-ups to accommodate social distancing protocols. This will likely cause longer lift line-ups.

• Signage will be posted this week with social distancing reminders (stay two metres apart) and employees will be on site to help encourage safe protocols.

• Chairlift protocols will remain mostly unchanged as they are open air.

• Ski schools will load in their own gondolas and will operate as usual at this time. Groups will transition to pre-packaged lunches this week.

"We will continue following the most updated guidance and precautions from health officials, with attention to the cleanliness and the environment of our facilities,” said the release.

“We continue to ask our guests and employees to follow public health officials’ guidance of frequent hand washing and to stay home if they are feeling ill. We are in constant contact with health officials and will continue to follow their updated guidance as provided. This means there could be additional precautions taken that could impact our operations at any time.”

Other COVID-19 news

• Universities, including UBC, SFU and UVic are moving all courses online for the balance of the semester.

• By order of Dr. Henry all public gatherings of more than 250 people are banned.

• Canada's top doctor is advising that travel to outside of the country be cancelled.

• There are now 64 cases of COVID-19 in B.C., according to the March 13 provincial briefing.

• Organizers have cancelled the annual BMO Vancouver Marathon.

• The House of Commons has also been suspended for at least five weeks.