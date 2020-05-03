Whistler budget amendments, tax bylaws to come to council Tuesday, May 5 

WHISTLER COUNCIL will consider amendments to the 2020 budget and tax collection process at its May 5 meeting.

Included at the bottom of the jam-packed May 5 agenda are three budget-related items: reports on an Alternative Municipal Tax Collection Scheme bylaw and amendments to the Five-Year Financial Plan bylaw, as well as consideration of the 2020 tax and utility rate bylaws.

All related bylaws are set for first three readings and adoption on May 5 (as authorized by the provincial Emergency Program Act enacted by minister of public safety and solicitor general Mike Farnworth on March 26).

While the tax rate bylaws are the same as proposed back in November—a 2.8-per-cent property tax increase in 2020, along with two-per-cent increases to sewer, water parcel and solid waste fees—staff are proposing drastic changes to the five-year plan and related projects list.

In total, 96 of 164 projects are proposed for amendment, with total 2020 proposed project spending reduced by $12.7 million (from $46.3 million to $33.7 million).

"Many 2020 projects have been deferred to 2021; these projects will be reviewed again as part of the 2021 budget process when we expect to have a better understanding of the total financial impact of the COVID-19 crisis," reads a staff report to council.

With the closure of local facilities—combined with the frozen local tourism economy—the Resort Municipality of Whistler (RMOW) is expected to lose between $6 million and $11 million in 2020 non-tax revenues.

"In response, the RMOW has made changes to its operating structure where possible and prudent. These include the layoff of 224 casual and auxiliary staff, reducing the number and duration of term positions in 2020, and a commitment to leaving vacant positions unfilled wherever possible," the report reads.

"In addition, there have been reductions to non-payroll operating expenses where possible and where contracts allow."

A full list of proposed project revisions can be found in the May 5 council package starting on page 168.

As for taxes, the proposed alternative municipal tax collection scheme bylaw will align the penalty date for all property tax classes in Whistler with the provincial date of October 1, providing an extra three months for Whistlerites to pay their taxes before incurring a 10-per-cent late payment penalty.

Taxes will still be due on July 2, however.

The budget amendments are just one leg of what's sure to be a marathon council meeting.

Also on the agenda are presentations on a docks management strategy for Alta Lake, employee housing projects at 2077 Garibaldi Way and 7104 Nancy Greene Dr., and consideration of a contract to upgrade the sewer lift station on Crabapple Drive (among other items).

It all kicks off on Tuesday, May 5 at 5:30 p.m. on Zoom.

Find the full agenda and a link to watch live at www.whistler.ca/municipal-gov/council/meeting-agendas-and-minutes.

Pick up Thursday's Pique for more from council.