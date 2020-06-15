Whistler business owners join MLA Sturdy and opposition critic for tourism townhall 

Whistler's business sector was well represented in a virtual tourism townhall held last week with a pair of provincial officials.

Whistler made up the lion's share of online attendees at the June 11 event, and shared their concerns and challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic with MLA Jordan Sturdy and the Liberals' official opposition co-critic for tourism, Michelle Stilwell.

"We really want to hear your stories, hear your concerns, hear and understand how we can help," Sturdy said during the call.

The main concern facing local entrepreneurs is the lack of uncertainty on how long government financial assistance—particularly the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy—will last as Whistler heads into what will likely be a slow fall season.

"As everybody knows, our revenues were wiped at the end of March and being in Whistler, we are tourist-driven, therefore our concerns are around the uncertainty," said Pepe Barajas, owner-operator of La Cantina, Mexican Corner and Clean Perfect. "We don’t know what’s going to happen with summer, nevertheless with winter."

