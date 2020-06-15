June 15, 2020 News » Whistler

Whistler business owners join MLA Sturdy and opposition critic for tourism townhall 

First Look: Resort entrepreneurs want more economic certainty heading into fall

By
click to enlarge FILE PHOTO BY DAVID BUZZARD / WWW.MEDIA-CENTRE.CA - MLA Jordan Sturdy joined Liberal opposition tourism co-critic Michelle Stilwell last week to discuss the concerns and challenges of tourism-based businesses across the Sea to Sky during the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • File photo by David Buzzard / www.media-centre.ca
  • MLA Jordan Sturdy joined Liberal opposition tourism co-critic Michelle Stilwell last week to discuss the concerns and challenges of tourism-based businesses across the Sea to Sky during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Whistler's business sector was well represented in a virtual tourism townhall held last week with a pair of provincial officials.

Whistler made up the lion's share of online attendees at the June 11 event, and shared their concerns and challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic with MLA Jordan Sturdy and the Liberals' official opposition co-critic for tourism, Michelle Stilwell.

"We really want to hear your stories, hear your concerns, hear and understand how we can help," Sturdy said during the call.

The main concern facing local entrepreneurs is the lack of uncertainty on how long government financial assistance—particularly the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy—will last as Whistler heads into what will likely be a slow fall season.

"As everybody knows, our revenues were wiped at the end of March and being in Whistler, we are tourist-driven, therefore our concerns are around the uncertainty," said Pepe Barajas, owner-operator of La Cantina, Mexican Corner and Clean Perfect. "We don’t know what’s going to happen with summer, nevertheless with winter."

Pick up Pique's print edition or check back at piquenewsmagazine.com this Thursday to read the full story.

The Moment /
