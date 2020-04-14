Whistler Children's Festival cancelled 

Arts Whistler has cancelled the Whistler Children's Festival, which was set to take place in July.

"As a result of the continuing uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, Arts Whistler has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Whistler Children's Festival, scheduled for July 10 - 12, 2020," a release reads. "Arts Whistler will now host the 37th edition of the festival in July 2021."

The Whistler Children's Festival is the resort's longest-running festival. It made its debut in 1983 and regularly attracts over 7,000 participants to Whistler Olympic Plaza each summer.

Meanwhile, Arts Whistler has also announced it will cancel the Art on the Lake workshops for this summer. Those workshops cover a range of mediums and take place at the Alta Lake Station House.

"We encourage art lesson enthusiasts to visit our online portal for digital workshops and other creative inspiration," the release says.

For more on Arts Whistler's online COVID-19 arts resources, visit artswhistler.com/line.