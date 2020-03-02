Whistler council preview for Tuesday, March 3 

HERE'S A QUCK LOOK at what to expect at Tuesday's council meeting, kicking off at 5:30 p.m. at the Maury Young Arts Centre.

STRATEGIC PLANNING COMMITTEE UPDATE

Council will hear an update on the work of the Strategic Planning Committee on March 3.

The committee has met three times since its members were appointed in July, and has agreed on a set of "priority deliverables," according to a report to council, including: defining a base set of metrics to support decision making; establishing a definition of the resort's carrying capacity; developing a framework for balancing economic growth with business and community needs; developing a range of possible future scenarios to understand their implications; and defining tangible metrics and strategic actions in alignment with the community's vision and Official Community Plan policies.

To deliver on those priorities, the committee seeks to develop a "Community Growth Management Model," which will build on community monitoring already in place to gain a better understanding of key trends and drivers of growth in the resort over the past two decades.

A request for proposals will be published in the coming weeks seeking a consultant to develop the framework.

Community engagement is also planned for 2020.

Read more about the committee here: https://www.piquenewsmagazine.com/whistler/budget-2020-strategically-planning-for-the-next-20-years-in-whistler/Content?oid=14828816.

DEVELOPMENT PERMITS FOR PUBLIC WASHROOM BUILDINGS

Council will also consider development permits for two public washroom buildings in Whistler Village on March 3.

The project to build three public washroom facilities in Whistler Village has proven controversial for its $4.5-million price tag (https://www.piquenewsmagazine.com/whistler/flushing-the-details-out-of-whistlers-45m-bathrooms/Content?oid=14686928).

Council will consider issuing development permits for two of the three facilities on March 3—at the Whistler Olympic Plaza and the Gateway Loop.

A third building is planned on the grounds of the Lost Lake PassivHaus.

FE&A UPDATE

Festivals, Events and Animation (FE&A) oversight committee chair Sue Adams, along with program manager Bob Andrea, will present an update on the FE&A program and budget on March 3.

The committee doled out $770,250 in 2019, with the lion's share going to Ironman Canada ($282,000) followed by the World Ski and Snowboard Festival ($170,000) and Tough Mudder ($100,000).

The FE&A program was launched in 2013 to "provide a coordinated and targeted cultural offering" for Whistler, according to the RMOW.

While it was originally funded with provincial Resort Municipality Initiative money, the program is now paid for using Municipal and Regional District (also known as the hotel tax) funds.

Find more info at www.whistler.ca/culture-recreation/events-festivals/program-information.

Find the full council package at https://www.whistler.ca/municipal-gov/council/meeting-agendas-and-minutes.

Pick up Thursday's Pique for more from council.