Whistler council to consider Official Community Plan bylaw adoption 

It has been a long and winding road, but Whistler council will finally consider adoption of the updated Official Community Plan (OCP) bylaw at its June 23 meeting.

The update has been actively in the works since late 2017, and the bylaw received third reading in July 2019.

But the saga of the OCP-a comprehensive plan that dictates public policy across practically every facet of municipal government-stretches much further than that.

It was just over six years ago that Whistler's updated OCP was quashed by the Supreme Court of B.C., which found that the provincial government did not properly consult with local First Nations.

Since then, Whistler has been operating off of its 1993 OCP.

Work on updating the 1993 document stretches back to 2010.

The updated OCP bylaw's regional context statement was approved by the board of the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District on October 23, 2019, and the bylaw itself received approval from the provincial minister of municipal affairs on June 17.

If council adopts the OCP on Tuesday, it will take immediate effect, according to a staff report to council.

SAFE REOPENING STRATEGIES

Also at the June 23 meeting, council will hear a report on the Resort Municipality of Whistler's safe reopening strategies for municipal facilities, including the Meadow Park Sports Centre, Whistler Public Library, Maury Young Arts Centre (for in-person council meetings) and more.

While B.C. entered into Phase 2 of its four-phase COVID-19 restart plan on May 19, the timing for shifting into Phase 3 is less clear, according to a staff report to council, which notes that Phase 3 is "defined as taking place June through September if transmission rate remains low or in decline."

Nevertheless, all municipal facilities need appropriate health and safety protocols in place before reopening, which has been a work in progress at municipal hall.

Safe work procedures have already been developed for municipal hall, the library, the wastewater treatment plant and more, while plans for Myrtle Philip (children's summer programs) and the Meadow Park Sports Centre are still being worked on.

A draft reopening plan for Meadow Park builds in flexibility and scaling of services to meet changing directions from health authorities should COVID-19 transmissions swing for better or for worse during the phased reopening.

For example, limited arena bookings and outdoor fitness classes could return in early July, while limited fitness centre use and one-on-one indoor personal training are slated for mid-August.

Things like public skating, indoor fitness classes and group bookings could return in mid September, with drop-in hockey potentially coming back in early October.

Find the full report on page 19 of the June 23 council agenda.

Council will also consider first and second readings for a housing project at 5298 Alta Lake Road, a contract for a new $565,491 hydro excavation truck, a Sea-to-Sky mutual aid agreement and adoption of inter-municipal bylaws for ride-hailing companies (among other items-find the full agenda and a link to tune in live starting at 5:30 on Tuesday at: www.whistler.ca/municipal-gov/council/meeting-agendas-and-minutes).

Pick up Thursday's Pique for more from council.