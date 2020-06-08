June 08, 2020 News » Whistler

Whistler council to consider procuring asphalt from Cheakamus 

Facilities reopening update, temporary patio expansion bylaws also on June 9 agenda

By
click to enlarge FILE PHOTO BY BRADEN DUPUIS
  • File photo by Braden Dupuis

Whistler council will revisit a longstanding controversy at its June 9 meeting when it considers removing restrictions around asphalt procurement.

The move would allow asphalt for municipal works to be sourced from Cheakamus Crossing rather than Squamish.

Since 2011, council has directed staff to include a restriction on sourcing asphalt from facilities located within three kilometres of residential neighbourhoods.

As such, council has required perennial contract winner Alpine Paving to source asphalt for municipal works from its Squamish plant rather than its plant in Cheakamus.

"That decision was made in 2011 for some good reasons, but things have changed," said general manager of infrastructure services James Hallisey at the Feb. 18 committee of the whole meeting. "One of the big things that has changed is the Whistler Asphalt Plant was upgraded in 2012."

The original decision came after numerous complaints from residents over air quality in the neighbourhood—although the municipality's monitoring has shown that particulate levels never exceeded provincial guidelines during that time, except on days when wildfire smoke blanketed the community.

In 2012, a new $2-million filtration system was installed at the Whistler plant; the same system is not in place in Squamish. The Whistler plant can also use up to 30 per cent recycled materials in its asphalt, unlike the Squamish facility.

"It's still a much more efficient plant than the one operating in Squamish that has ended up supplying Whistler with asphalt for most of the last nine years," Hallisey noted.

Since 2011, trucking asphalt from Squamish has generated 270 tonnes of CO2, representing between two and five per cent of the municipality's annual corporate emissions, depending on the year, and cost an estimated $456,000 more than if it were sourced locally over that time, according to the RMOW.

Read more here: https://www.piquenewsmagazine.com/whistler/resort-municipality-of-whistler-may-reconsider-sourcing-asphalt-from-squamish/Content?oid=15064984

Council will also hear from chief administrative officer Virginia Cullen on health and safety planning around re-opening local facilities on June 9, as well as consider bylaws to allow restaurants to temporarily expand their patios to help with social distancing.

Find the full agenda online at https://www.whistler.ca/municipal-gov/council/meeting-agendas-and-minutes.

Pick up Thursday's Pique for more from council.

-with files from Brandon Barrett

Tags:

Share
Email
Print

More Whistler »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Interactive Map

Today's COVID-19 cases in Canada

Click each province to see the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths, recovered patients, and tests administered...more.

Latest in Whistler

More by Braden Dupuis

Features & Images

June 7, 2020

Let's go salmon fishing

Let's go salmon fishing

West Coast salmon fishing is one of the first tourism sectors to open as COVID-19 restrictions ease More.

Sports

June 5, 2020

Whistler rider to tackle Everesting challenge

Whistler rider to tackle Everesting challenge

Alex Jessett to ride for charity in Bayshores and Kadenwood on Sunday More.

Opinion

June 4, 2020

The way forward

The way forward

More.

A&E

June 6, 2020

Whistler Film Festival announces new hire

Whistler Film Festival announces new hire

Shelly Quade joins team as talent programs manager More.

Food & Drink

May 29, 2020

The SLCC invites Whistler to 'Bring Home the Bannock' through new takeout, delivery service

The SLCC invites Whistler to 'Bring Home the Bannock' through new takeout, delivery service

Initiative aimed at raising local awareness of museum's Indigenous-inspired cuisine More.

Features & Images

June 7, 2020

Let's go salmon fishing

Let's go salmon fishing

West Coast salmon fishing is one of the first tourism sectors to open as COVID-19 restrictions ease More.

Music

April 24, 2020

When ninjas become wolves

When ninjas become wolves

Hear two new tracks from Whistler band Introduce Wolves More.

Museum Musings

May 30, 2020

A crash course in archives

A crash course in archives

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation