April 03, 2020

Whistler council to meet virtually starting April 7 

RMOW moves more services online

WHISTLER COUNCIL is set to resume its regular meeting schedule, with the first remote meeting scheduled for Tuesday, April 7 at 5:30 p.m.

Residents can tune in online at www.whistler.ca/council.

With all non-essential municipal buildings closed due to COVID-19, mayor and council will be videoconferencing in for the meeting from their homes.

Residents have until 4 p.m. on Monday, April 6 to submit questions to council by email at corporate@whistler.ca, which council will respond to during the public Q&A portion of the meeting.

Of note on the agenda are: an update on the Resort Municipality of Whistler's (RMOW) COVID-19 emergency operations centre (including an overview of support programs, communication with the community during the pandemic and a municipal finance forecast from director of finance Carlee Price); the RMOW's Q4 financial report; and a presentation on the RMOW's human-grizzly bear conflict mitigation strategy.

Council will also consider awarding a contract for $2.7 million to Capilano Highway Services for the Alta Vista Services Upgrade Project, which includes replacing water mains, sanitary sewers and storm water drainage infrastructure in the neighbourhood.

Find the full agenda here: https://www.whistler.ca/municipal-gov/council/meeting-agendas-and-minutes

Meanwhile, the RMOW is continuing to move its services online.

The building department is now scheduling building and plumbing inspections (book inspections by calling 604-935-8150 or online at my.whistler.ca/einspections using your eight-digit building permit number).

New inspection procedures have been put into place to ensure the safety of the inspectors and contractors during COVID-19, and inspections will be conducted remotely via video calls whenever possible, according to an RMOW release.

In the planning department, services like development permits, rezoning applications and others continue (email planning@whistler.ca) while the engineering department is also still carrying on with projects and operational support (inquiries can be sent to engineers@whistler.ca).

The Finance Department is also providing services including invoice payments (finance@whistler.ca).

A variety of municipal services, including payments, permits and licenses, are available as usual online at www.whistler.ca/online-services.

