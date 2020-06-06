Whistler Film Festival announces new hire 

The Whistler Film Festival has hired a new talent programs manager.

Shelly Quade will now oversee the festival’s 11 talent programs that provide “creative and business immersion experiences for domestic creators to advance their projects and crafts leading up to and during the festival,” according to a release.

First up, Quade has been overseeing the producers and screenwriters labs, which are currently underway online due to COVID-19. She will be tasked with rolling out all the talent programming online until the province’s restart plan is in phase four.

“We’re thrilled to have Shelly Quade join our team, and are confident that her commitment to fostering unique voices and visions, passion for storytelling and creative and market instincts will elevate and enhance our talent programs,” said Angela Heck, the Whistler Film Festival Society’s director of industry programming.

Quade, who is based in Halifax, has 12 years of industry experience, including working as the former manager of programs and development and TELUS partner liaison at the National Screen Institute and with Frantic Films.

The Whistler Film Festival is still set to run from Dec. 2 to 6. Organizers are currently accepting film submissions—including feature length, short films, and BC Student Shortworks—until June 30. However, they will continue accepting submissions a late rate until Aug. 15.

For more go to whistlerfilmfestival.com.