Whistler Film Festival announces new hire 

Shelly Quade joins team as talent programs manager

The Whistler Film Festival is set to run Dec. 2 to 6.
The Whistler Film Festival has hired a new talent programs manager.

Shelly Quade will now oversee the festival’s 11 talent programs that provide “creative and business immersion experiences for domestic creators to advance their projects and crafts leading up to and during the festival,” according to a release.

First up, Quade has been overseeing the producers and screenwriters labs, which are currently underway online due to COVID-19. She will be tasked with rolling out all the talent programming online until the province’s restart plan is in phase four.

“We’re thrilled to have Shelly Quade join our team, and are confident that her commitment to fostering unique voices and visions, passion for storytelling and creative and market instincts will elevate and enhance our talent programs,” said Angela Heck, the Whistler Film Festival Society’s director of industry programming.

Quade, who is based in Halifax, has 12 years of industry experience, including working as the former manager of programs and development and TELUS partner liaison at the National Screen Institute and with Frantic Films.

The Whistler Film Festival is still set to run from Dec. 2 to 6. Organizers are currently accepting film submissions—including feature length, short films, and BC Student Shortworks—until June 30. However, they will continue accepting submissions a late rate until Aug. 15.

For more go to whistlerfilmfestival.com.

June 5, 2020

'COVID is temporary; climate change is inevitable'

Whistler's environmental advocates find opportunity in crisis More.

Sports

June 5, 2020

Whistler rider to tackle Everesting challenge

Alex Jessett to ride for charity in Bayshores and Kadenwood on Sunday More.

Opinion

June 4, 2020

The way forward

More.

A&E

June 6, 2020

Whistler Film Festival announces new hire

Shelly Quade joins team as talent programs manager More.

Food & Drink

May 29, 2020

The SLCC invites Whistler to 'Bring Home the Bannock' through new takeout, delivery service

Initiative aimed at raising local awareness of museum's Indigenous-inspired cuisine More.

Features & Images

May 31, 2020

Bacuit Bay

Adventures on tropical reefs, sandy beaches all by sea kayak More.

Music

April 24, 2020

When ninjas become wolves

Hear two new tracks from Whistler band Introduce Wolves More.

Museum Musings

May 30, 2020

A crash course in archives

More.

