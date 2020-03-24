March 24, 2020 Sports » Upcoming

Whistler Half Marathon cancelled 

Virtual race being offered in its place

By
click to enlarge FILE PHOTO BY DAN FALLOON - The Whistler Half Marathon will not run in 2020 as a precaution related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • File photo by Dan Falloon
  • The Whistler Half Marathon will not run in 2020 as a precaution related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 Whistler Half Marathon will not go on.

The race, originally scheduled for June 6, will be cancelled as a precaution related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, race founder Dave Clark announced on March 24.

Clark said that announcing with more than two months to go before race day allowed some flexibility in how the participants will be taken care of, as they have four options of what to do with their registration dollars: received a refund less a 15-per-cent administration fee; defer to either 2021 or 2022; or donate it to a newly launched Community Recovery Fund.

"It just feels like the right thing to do at this point in time. We really felt it was best to make the decision a little earlier than later and that allows us the ability to help take care of the people that have registered to give them some options," Clark said.

While Clark is looking to make arrangements with the Whistler Community Services Society to help support it, at this point, the Community Recovery Fund is planning to work directly with Nesters Market to help provide gift cards to those who need them. Clark added that BlueShore Financial has pledged to match donations up to $3,000.

"For anyone who registered and gave their registration fee of $80 or $100, they know that it's actually getting doubled and it's going to help twice as many people," Clark said.

The race always took a financial approach of operating based on cash in hand rather than on credit, so it is in good position to weather the storm, he said.

"We pressure-tested a bunch of different scenarios as far as viability with the cancellation and from the very beginning, we were always very conscious of working on a cash basis," he said. "In the very early days, we worked to a point where we felt we had a bit of a nest egg to cover anything unexpected and certainly, this is well beyond anything unexpected."

And while the race itself won't happen, Clark said there will be a virtual race in early June. Participants will register online and can post their times and distances. There will be a random drawing for door prizes provided by presenting sponsor Smartwool.

"Hopefully, for some people, it will keep them motivated," Clark said. "We feel that staying motivated to exercise—as much as we need to be social distancing and in isolation if we have to be—there's still opportunity to maintain your physical health, which will, in turn, assist your mental health.

"The mental health aspect of this is going to be tough for a lot of people and we think that exercise and running, specifically, is so good for your mental health."

Tags: ,

Share
Email
Print

Speaking of COVID-19

More Upcoming »

The Moment /
Popular

Latest in Upcoming

More by Dan Falloon

Features & Images

March 22, 2020

Walk This Way

Walk This Way

Going with the flow on the cutting edge of neuroscience at X Camp More.

Sports

March 24, 2020

Whistler Half Marathon cancelled

Whistler Half Marathon cancelled

Virtual race being offered in its place More.

Opinion

March 19, 2020

There's no playbook &#10;for this pandemic

There's no playbook for this pandemic

More.

A&E

March 21, 2020

LB Productions start classes for <i>Mulan</i> performance

LB Productions start classes for Mulan performance

Whistler and Pemberton students to perform on June 7 More.

Food & Drink

March 19, 2020

What the global pandemic could mean for Canada's food supply chain

What the global pandemic could mean for Canada's food supply chain

Agri-food expert says weakening Loonie and potential for political tension could lead to price hikes More.

Events

Sun., March 29, 7-8:30 p.m.

Sound Bath Sanctuary

Sound Bath Sanctuary

@ SPACE
Rest and receive healing vibrations, a 90-minute sound bath experience to help you relax and... More.

Features & Images

March 22, 2020

A weekend retreat at the Kripalu Center for Yoga &amp; Health

A weekend retreat at the Kripalu Center for Yoga & Health

More.

Music

March 12, 2020

Didn't get RATM tickets? Check out the next best thing

Didn't get RATM tickets? Check out the next best thing

Calm Like a bomb, Vancouver's Rage Against the Machine tribute band, plays The Crystal Lounge on Friday, March 13 More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

March 20, 2020

COVID-19 and the limits of media literacy

COVID-19 and the limits of media literacy

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation