Whistler health care workers hear your cheering 

PHOTO SUBMITTED

A member of the Whistler Health Care Centre's emergency team says thank you.

Every day at 7 p.m., Whistlerites have been following in the footsteps of their Vancouver counterparts, standing outside their homes and cheering loudly in a show of support for health care workers battling on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Well, Whistler Health Care Centre staff want the community to know that they hear you.

On Sunday, the Whistler Health Care Foundation posted a photo to social media—while a few extra were sent to Pique—of their staff dressed in personal protective equipment and holding up a sign expressing their gratitude.

Keep up the cheering Whistler, as our health care workers keep up the hard work.