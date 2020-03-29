Whistler health care workers hear your cheering 

Every day at 7 p.m., Whistlerites have been following in the footsteps of their Vancouver counterparts, standing outside their homes and cheering loudly in a show of support for health care workers battling on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Well, Whistler Health Care Centre staff want the community to know that they hear you.
On Sunday, the Whistler Health Care Foundation posted a photo to social media—while a few extra were sent to Pique—of their staff dressed in personal protective equipment and holding up a sign expressing their gratitude.
Keep up the cheering Whistler, as our health care workers keep up the hard work.
March 29, 2020, 6:39 PM
