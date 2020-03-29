March 29, 2020 News » Whistler

Whistler health care workers hear your cheering 

Local health care centre posts photos thanking the community for their support

By
click to enlarge A member of the Whistler Health Care Centre's emergency team says thank you. - PHOTO SUBMITTED
  • PHOTO SUBMITTED
  • A member of the Whistler Health Care Centre's emergency team says thank you.

Every day at 7 p.m., Whistlerites have been following in the footsteps of their Vancouver counterparts, standing outside their homes and cheering loudly in a show of support for health care workers battling on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Well, Whistler Health Care Centre staff want the community to know that they hear you.

On Sunday, the Whistler Health Care Foundation posted a photo to social media—while a few extra were sent to Pique—of their staff dressed in personal protective equipment and holding up a sign expressing their gratitude.

PHOTO SUBMITTED
  • PHOTO SUBMITTED
PHOTO SUBMITTED
  • PHOTO SUBMITTED
PHOTO SUBMITTED
  • PHOTO SUBMITTED
PHOTO SUBMITTED
  • PHOTO SUBMITTED
PHOTO SUBMITTED
  • PHOTO SUBMITTED
PHOTO SUBMITTED
  • PHOTO SUBMITTED
PHOTO SUBMITTED
  • PHOTO SUBMITTED
PHOTO SUBMITTED
  • PHOTO SUBMITTED

Keep up the cheering Whistler, as our health care workers keep up the hard work.

Tags: ,

Share
Email
Print

Speaking of COVID-19

More Whistler »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Latest in Whistler

More by Megan Lalonde

Features & Images

March 29, 2020

The power of perseverance

The power of perseverance

We're at the forefront of bringing diversity to winter sports. Finally. More.

Sports

March 27, 2020

Renzoni reflects on Junior Worlds

Renzoni reflects on Junior Worlds

WMSC grad learned plenty in Norway More.

Opinion

March 29, 2020

We will get through this ...

We will get through this ...

More.

A&E

March 28, 2020

In self-isolation? Learn guitar!

In self-isolation? Learn guitar!

Local musician Will Ross goes remote for lessons More.

Food & Drink

March 19, 2020

What the global pandemic could mean for Canada's food supply chain

What the global pandemic could mean for Canada's food supply chain

Agri-food expert says weakening Loonie and potential for political tension could lead to price hikes More.

Events

Fridays, 6-9 p.m.

Live Music

Live Music

@ Whistler Brewing Company
Solo artists perform every week, except on the first Friday of every month when they... More.

Features & Images

March 29, 2020

Anatomy of a lockdown

Anatomy of a lockdown

Travelling in France during COVID-19 More.

Music

March 12, 2020

Didn't get RATM tickets? Check out the next best thing

Didn't get RATM tickets? Check out the next best thing

Calm Like a bomb, Vancouver's Rage Against the Machine tribute band, plays The Crystal Lounge on Friday, March 13 More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

March 27, 2020

When will I be able to eat my coworkers' &#10;candy again?

When will I be able to eat my coworkers' candy again?

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation