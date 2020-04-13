Whistler Housing Authority assisting tenants struggling financially on case-by-case basis 

In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, the Whistler Housing Authority (WHA) said it would explore options for assisting tenants struggling financially on a case-by-base basis.

"For WHA tenants having difficulties making their rent until the government subsidies are accessible and received, rent deferment options have been provided, as have individual payment plans for those whose financial situation has changed as a result of COVID-19," wrote WHA general manager Marla Zucht in a statement. "These additional measures of financial assistance are being developed directly between landlord and tenant based on each household's unique needs."

The independently run, municipally owned corporation has been directing renters to existing provincial and federal assistance programs, including employment insurance benefits, Ottawa's Emergency Response Benefit, as well as a one-time rental supplement of $500 per month for three months administered through BC Housing.

WHA also delayed automated rental payments this month from April 1 to April 3, and has notified tenants that there would be a freeze on any new annual rent increases.

As per a recent change to B.C.'s Residential Tenancy Act, no tenants can be evicted during the province's ongoing state of emergency.

Beyond that, renters are encouraged to contact WHA's property management team at Mountain Country Property Management "and we will explore each situation on a case-by-base basis," Zucht said. Tenants living in WHA units in Cheakamus Crossing can contact Gina Ciccone at gina@mountaincountry.ca, while all other WHA renters can get in touch with Steve Duncan at steve@mountaincountry.ca.

"This is an incredibly difficult time for our community with many uncertain months ahead. I recognize the loss of jobs puts many renters and landlords in a really difficult situation. I have confidence in the WHA board and staff," wrote Whistler Mayor Jack Crompton in an email.

WHA's two-day postponement on rental payments prompted Tapley's Farm renter Cheryl Parker to write a letter to the organization, as well as elected local officials, calling for more comprehensive, urgent action.

"I am one of the lucky ones at this point, I can still work from home for the next few weeks," she wrote in the March 27 letter. "But what about those people out there that served your coffee, made your food, painted your homes, tuned your skis? These people need help now. Later is just too late."

While she's happy to see WHA taking steps to assist tenants, Parker said she would have liked to see the message more widely circulated. The WHA did post a statement to its website on March 26 outlining the government assistance available and urging tenants with financial challenges to contact their property manager, but Parker felt it didn't go far enough.

"It was one of those things where people want to hear that from the WHA. People want to know that they're there, not that they're just going to send us a link and go, 'Hey, figure it out.' We wanted to hear that yes, we can contact them," she said.

"Step up. Be a leader. Other than that, it could lead to something in the community. People would see that the WHA was stepping up to offer help or give a discount on rent, and maybe that would encourage [landlords] in the community."

WHA homeowners experiencing financial difficulties are encouraged to contact their lender directly to discuss repayment scenarios. The WHA does not have any control over property owners' lending structures.

For more information, visit whistlerhousing.ca.