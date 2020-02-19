Whistler man nabbed mid-drug deal 

A Whistler man is facing possible charges after he was reportedly caught red-handed in the midst of a drug deal, police said in a release.

At about 11:20 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9, officers on foot patrol along the Village Stroll noticed a man “acting suspiciously” in the 4000 block of Whistler Way, police said. Mounties quickly learned the male was engaged in a drug exchange. He was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Investigators then uncovered a quantity of suspected cocaine, MDMA and cash, police said. The suspect was then re-arrested for drug trafficking.

The 23-year-old was eventually released from custody with a promise to appear in North Vancouver court in April.

Vancouver man arrested for causing disturbance in village business

A Vancouver man was arrested this week for reportedly causing a disturbance inside a village business, police said.

At around 7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16, Whistler RCMP was called to the 4200 block of Mountain Square after a report of a male being “physically disruptive” in a local establishment, police said. Investigators learned that staff members were restraining the man, who was intoxicated and “acting out physically and verbally,” according to the release.

The 33-year-old was subsequently arrested for causing a disturbance and remained in custody until sober.