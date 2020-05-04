May 04, 2020 News » Whistler

Whistler mayor, CAO talk local economic recovery 

Patience, collaboration will be key as Whistler reopens for business

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY BRADEN DUPUIS - Whistler's Chief Administrative Officer Virginia Cullen (top left) and Mayor Jack Crompton (bottom) joined Whistler Chamber CEO Melissa Pace for the Chamber's Advocacy in Action Webinar over Zoom on May 4.
  • Photo By Braden Dupuis
  • Whistler's Chief Administrative Officer Virginia Cullen (top left) and Mayor Jack Crompton (bottom) joined Whistler Chamber CEO Melissa Pace for the Chamber's Advocacy in Action Webinar over Zoom on May 4.

AS WHISTLER businesses ponder what their reopening plan looks like in the coming weeks—and worry about a tourism industry that will likely be slow to recover—there are some encouraging signs from the federal government.

In a recent call with Whistler Chamber CEO Melissa Pace, federal economic development minister Melanie Joly talked about the importance of the resort.

"The first thing she said was she recognizes Whistler as Canada's gem, and that we are very hard hit by this economic downturn, by the pandemic, and is seriously taking into consideration what it would look like long-term for us as a recovery," Pace said.

"So we know that the government at all levels is looking at not just nationally what that recovery looks like, but because we are and have consistently provided half a billion dollars in tax revenue to the government, they are looking at Whistler as a place where they really want to focus on, so let's see where those conversations go."

Pace made the comments during an Advocacy in Action webinar held over Zoom on Monday, May 4.

Mayor Jack Crompton and Chief Administrative Officer Virginia Cullen were also on the call to take questions from the local business community.

"That advocacy seems to be getting some traction and consideration. I have the real sense that there will be some additional support to our industry," Crompton said.

"The prime minister talked about it again today, and my conversations with my federal counterparts are that they recognize the challenges that the tourism sector faces, and how unique those challenges are.

"They're taking them seriously and they're preparing supports that will be in addition to what else is out there."

As the Resort Municipality of Whistler moves towards "reopening" the local economy, it's important to be coordinated, Cullen said.

"So we need to be sharing information, we need to be learning as much as we can," she said.

"It's a fluid situation, and so we cannot plan our way into this. We actually have to be learning and be adjusting and implementing on a much faster level than we have in the past, so I'd say in terms of what we're focusing on right now it's how do we get our team and our partners in that mindset so we are adjusting and learning as we go."

Whistler has been here before, Crompton added—not in the middle of a global pandemic, but in hard economic times.

"I think that what is critical in this whole process is a focus on the task, but also patience with it," he said.

"I think that this will be a long walk in the same direction. We're going to need all of the creativity and energy that we can muster in the effort, but we've been successful in the past."

While patience will be necessary as it relates to a full economic rebound, Crompton said he expects the community needs to be prepared for significant rubber-tire traffic this summer.

"As other nations have opened, the drive market has been significant ... I think it's something that we need to prepare ourselves for, because I believe it will happen fairly quickly," Crompton said.

"We need to, as a community, work hard to be prepared for that, because another point is that likely there won't be the same number of businesses open."

The other issue to keep in mind is the safety of the community as visitors start to return, and "the key on that is definitely those directions that have been provided by the provincial health officer," the mayor added.

It's important for the business community to reach out to the municipality through the recovery process, Cullen added.

"The more the local business can share experiences with Jack and I, and also provide ideas and solutions for what we're seeing, that is really helpful," she said.

"We'll be listening for that and collecting those things and implementing where it makes sense."

Tags: ,

Share
Email
Print

Speaking of COVID-19

More Whistler »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Interactive Map

Today's COVID-19 cases in Canada

Click each province to see the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths, recovered patients, and tests administered...more.

Latest in Whistler

More by Braden Dupuis

Features & Images

May 4, 2020

B.C.'s road to recovery: Province's fashion retailers face multiple barriers

B.C.'s road to recovery: Province's fashion retailers face multiple barriers

Insiders differ on when they think B.C. government will allow non-essential stores to reopen More.

Sports

May 2, 2020

VIDEO: Ride of Your Life documentary released

VIDEO: Ride of Your Life documentary released

30-minute film recounts ride from Whistler to Yellowknife More.

Opinion

April 30, 2020

Dreaming of spring skiing

Dreaming of spring skiing

More.

A&E

May 2, 2020

Sports!!! (and Quarantino 6)

Sports!!! (and Quarantino 6)

More.

Food & Drink

May 1, 2020

Raven Room picks up two nominations at prestigious Spirited Awards

Raven Room picks up two nominations at prestigious Spirited Awards

Pan Pacific lounge nominated for Best International Hotel Bar and Best New International Cocktail Bar More.

Events

Fridays, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Ciroc Fridays

Ciroc Fridays

@ Garfinkel's
Every Friday, take advantage of our table service features while our resident DJ plays smash... More.

Features & Images

May 3, 2020

India: A trip through the senses

India: A trip through the senses

More.

Music

April 24, 2020

When ninjas become wolves

When ninjas become wolves

Hear two new tracks from Whistler band Introduce Wolves More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

May 1, 2020

Wrestling with reality

Wrestling with reality

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation