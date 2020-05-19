Whistler Museum builds historical record on pandemic experience 

The Whistler Museum and Archives wants your COVID-19 donations.

Museum officials are taking a proactive approach and collecting present-day items that capture what it’s like to live in Whistler during this unique moment.

That could range from posters and signs to photographs, videos, records and objects.

“This donation drive is an effort to collect items such as signs and posters listing restrictions or closures placed in local businesses and public spaces, photographs and videos of the effects of COVID-19 measures, written or visual accounts of individual pandemic experiences, or other items related to social distancing, self-isolation, and quarantine,” the museum says in a release. “The Whistler Museum’s goal is to piece together an accurate representation of Whistler’s experience during the pandemic for the sake of the community’s historical record.”

Items for donation can be dropped off at the museum from Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Donations will be quarantined for nine days before being handled by museum staff. For more, email head archivist and collections manager Alyssa Bruijns at archives@whistlermuseum.org.