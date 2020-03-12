March 12, 2020 News » Whistler

Whistler RCMP arrest leads to stolen car full of suspected stolen property 

Any victims of theft on March 10 or 11 are asked to contact police

The arrest of a man and woman on Wednesday, March 11 led Whistler police to a stolen car that was filled with suspected stolen property, according to a release.

Whistler RCMP fist responded to a report of a theft from a vehicle at approximately 8 p.m. on Monday, March 10. Investigators later learned from a friend of one of the victims that she arrived at a residence in the 9200 block of Autumn Drive in Emerald only to observe a man stealing items from the victim’s vehicle. The witness said the suspect then ran back to a waiting vehicle and fled the scene.

Police searched for the vehicle, but did not spot it until 6:45 a.m. the following morning. The suspects fled, ending up on the Cheakamus Forest Service Road, where the vehicle was unable to continue.

A 22-year-old Surrey woman and a 33-year-old man of no fixed address were taken into custody.

Police later discovered the suspects’ vehicle, a 2011 Toyota Corolla, was stolen out of Surrey and filled with what police believe to be property stolen from Whistler.

Anyone who was the victim of theft on March 10 or 11 or observed the stolen car on the night of March 11 is asked to contact the Whistler RCMP at 604-932-3044, or Sea to Sky Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.

