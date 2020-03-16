Whistler to close all non-essential municipal buildings and programs 

THE RESORT MUNICIPALITY of Whistler (RMOW) is closing all non-essential municipal buildings and programs due to the ongoing risk around the COVID-19 virus.

The closures will take effect at 5 p.m. on Monday, March 16 and last until at least March 27.

The Meadow Park Sports Centre, Whistler Public Library, Myrtle Philip Community Centre and municipal hall will all be closed, and the March 17 council meeting is also cancelled.

The closures are in response to an announcement from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on March 16 that Canadians should stay home where possible.

"We know this latest development is a cause of concern in our community," The RMOW said in a release.

"The RMOW would like to assure community members that essential services will continue, including RCMP, the Whistler Fire Service, Bylaw, water, sewer, District Energy System facilities, roads, communications, waste management and internal facilities maintenance."

All public municipal meetings as well as Whistler Apres will be cancelled until further notice.

Kids on the Go Spring Break programs will remain open only for children of parents required to attend their workplace to provide essential community services.

The RMOW asks the public to be vigilant in following the direction of local, provincial and federal public health authorities: As much as possible, stay home; stay at home if you are feeling unwell; avoid contact with people who appear to be physically unwell; wash your hands and avoid touching your face.

Do not go to the Whistler Health Care Centre if you are worried about symptoms related to COVID-19. Call the BCCDC's COVID-19 information line at 1-888-COVID19 (1-888-268-4319), or visit the BC Centre for Disease Control's (BCCDC) website at www.bccdc.ca.

For the latest information visit:

BC Centre for Disease Control www.bccdc.ca

Public Health Agency of Canada www.canada.ca/coronavirus

Vancouver Coastal Health www.vch.ca.

