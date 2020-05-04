May 04, 2020 News » Whistler

Whistler Transit will resume collecting fares, front-door loading on June 1 

Temporary vinyl panels to be installed on all buses without full driver door

By
FILE PHOTO BY BRANDON BARRETT - Ryan Drake, BC Transit project manager, posing next to the new protective glass doors that are one of the added features of four CNG buses added to Whistler's fleet in December. BC Transit will be installing vinyl panels on all buses without full protective driver doors this month to protect against the spread of COVID-19.
  • File photo by Brandon Barrett
  • Ryan Drake, BC Transit project manager, posing next to the new protective glass doors that are one of the added features of four CNG buses added to Whistler's fleet in December. BC Transit will be installing vinyl panels on all buses without full protective driver doors this month to protect against the spread of COVID-19.

Whistler Transit will resume collecting passenger fares and allow for front-door loading on all of its buses next month.

BC Transit announced in a May 4 release that it would be enhancing safety procedures across its provincial network to allow for a return of the measures that were suspended in March to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 infection.

The transit provider will also be installing vinyl panels to allow for physical distancing on all buses without a full driver door already in place.

In December, Whistler welcomed four new CNG vehicles with full protective driver doors to its fleet. With Whistler as the first community in the province to add the vehicles to its fleet, BC Transit said it was installing the adjustable glass partitions as a way to cut back on the number of assaults against drivers—but it has also served as an extra layer of protection against the novel coronavirus.

There are a total of 31 vehicles in Whistler’s fleet.

The new safety precautions are in addition to the measures already in place, including: enhanced cleaning on buses and transit facilities; communication to staff and customers about physical distancing; limiting passenger capacity; enhancing the red line for passengers to stand behind; and vinyl panels on light-duty buses.

For more information on BC Transit fares and services, visit bctransit.com.

