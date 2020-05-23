May 23, 2020 News » Whistler

Whistler Writers Festival hosts first online reading and discussion webinar 

RSVP to join free May 29 event

By
click to flip through (2) Karen Lee White.
  • Karen Lee White.
 

Looking for some literary inspiration?

The Whistler Writers Festival is set to host its first author reading and discussion webinar on Friday, May 29 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Called The Turning Point: Love, Identity & Radical Transformation, it will explore Katherine Fawcett's new book The Swan Suit and Karen Lee White's book The Silence. More specifically, it will dig into their shared themes of "the disguises and masks we don’t even know we’re wearing; the way in which rising passion and the ebb of love can define and transform who we are; and how, ultimately, we can only reclaim our selves by taking a daring, instinctual leap into the unknown," according to a release.

"We're excited to bring storytelling, ideas, and discussion online," says Stella Harvey, artistic director of The Whistler Writing Society, organizer of the event, in the release. "Since we're not able to gather together in person, we're working to bring our audiences together in a welcoming online space instead."

The event is free, but participants need to RSVP at whistlerwritersfest.com.

Both books are available at Armchair Books.

Tags:

Share
Email
Print

More Whistler »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Interactive Map

Today's COVID-19 cases in Canada

Click each province to see the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths, recovered patients, and tests administered...more.

Latest in Whistler

More by Alyssa Noel

Features & Images

May 23, 2020

Dirt Designations

Dirt Designations

Part 1: The stories behind Whistler's mountain bike trails More.

Sports

May 22, 2020

Whistler triathlete set to climb for fundraiser

Whistler triathlete set to climb for fundraiser

Karsten Madsen will bike the equivalent of Mount Everest's height on Saturday More.

Opinion

May 21, 2020

Calling out racism

Calling out racism

More.

A&E

May 21, 2020

Paint night moves online

Paint night moves online

Whistler artist Andrea Mueller launches classes for kids and adults More.

Food & Drink

May 17, 2020

N'Quatqua hand out free trout to band members

N'Quatqua hand out free trout to band members

With surplus of fish at hatchery, band wanted to support community through pandemic More.

Features & Images

May 17, 2020

A funny thing happened at the lake:

A funny thing happened at the lake:

Spending the weekend at a Portuguese sailing regatta More.

Music

April 24, 2020

When ninjas become wolves

When ninjas become wolves

Hear two new tracks from Whistler band Introduce Wolves More.

Museum Musings

May 15, 2020

Happiest in the mountains: Stefan Ples

Happiest in the mountains: Stefan Ples

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation