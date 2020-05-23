Whistler Writers Festival hosts first online reading and discussion webinar 

Looking for some literary inspiration?

The Whistler Writers Festival is set to host its first author reading and discussion webinar on Friday, May 29 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Called The Turning Point: Love, Identity & Radical Transformation, it will explore Katherine Fawcett's new book The Swan Suit and Karen Lee White's book The Silence. More specifically, it will dig into their shared themes of "the disguises and masks we don’t even know we’re wearing; the way in which rising passion and the ebb of love can define and transform who we are; and how, ultimately, we can only reclaim our selves by taking a daring, instinctual leap into the unknown," according to a release.

"We're excited to bring storytelling, ideas, and discussion online," says Stella Harvey, artistic director of The Whistler Writing Society, organizer of the event, in the release. "Since we're not able to gather together in person, we're working to bring our audiences together in a welcoming online space instead."

The event is free, but participants need to RSVP at whistlerwritersfest.com.

Both books are available at Armchair Books.