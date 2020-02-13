February 13, 2020 News » Whistler

Whistlerite blasts GoFundMe after administrative snafu 

Campaign for Australian wildfire relief resurrected after more than $26,000 disappeared from the page

By
click to enlarge A local fundraising initiative for Australian wildfire relief has run into some challenges thanks to some administrative issues with GoFundMe. Left to right, organizers Deborah Bordignon, Simon Stribling, and Zoey Cotton. Photo submitted
  • A local fundraising initiative for Australian wildfire relief has run into some challenges thanks to some administrative issues with GoFundMe. Left to right, organizers Deborah Bordignon, Simon Stribling, and Zoey Cotton. Photo submitted

A high-profile Whistler fundraiserfor Australian wildfire relief hit a major stumbling block because of an administrative issue with GoFundMe, a popular crowdsourcing tool that was being used to collect donations.

As of Feb. 5, a local group had raised $26,401 for Wildfire Victoria thanks in large part to a silent auction that was held at the GLC in January. But later that day, Zoey Cotton—who organized the fundraiser in coordination with Simon Stribling, Deborah Bordignon and Andy Flynn—watched with horror when the group’s GoFundMe account was reduced to nothing after the company refunded all of the donors.

GoFundMe and WePay, its online payment partner, require email verification of accounts within 30 days, and Cotton later learned that she hadn’t completed the process.

And while Cotton was insistent that she hadn’t received any email reminders or warnings, GoFundMe told her that it had sent them, she said. On Wednesday, GoFundMe revisited that position following a request from CBC News to see verification.

A spokesperson acknowledged the administrative oversight in an email to Pique.

“The campaign organizer was notified during the sign-up process, but was not properly receiving reminders over the course of the 30 days,” wrote the spokesperson. "Our team is currently investigating this issue.

“We apologize and GoFundMe is working closely with Zoey Cotton to contact all donors multiple times over the next 30 days and encourage everyone to make their donation again.”

Cotton said that she was happy to see her GoFundMe page re-launched on Wednesday, Feb. 12, and thrilled to see that many people were re-pledging money. As of Thursday, Feb. 13, at 12 p.m. the page has already collected $11,000 in donations.

That said, Cotton said that GoFundMe has not properly taken ownership of the issue, and has declined to acknowledge its administrative oversight in its emails to donors.

“It would have been really nice if they just took a bit of ownership of what happened with everybody that donated,” said Cotton.

Cotton said that seeing the company’s acknowledgement turn up in the CBC News story was a real relief.

“It's been a whole week of me thinking that I was going crazy, constantly checking my deleted items, my span,” she said. “It's been very exhausting.”

She said that overall she has been extremely disappointed with GoFundMe’s communications approach.

“It’s funny how they will get back to CBC but they wont’ get back to me,” she said.

The Whistler Helps Australia GoFundMe page can be found at: www.gofundme.com/f/whistler-helps-australia.

Tags:

Share
Email
Print

More Whistler »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Latest in Whistler

More by Joel Barde

Features & Images

February 8, 2020

Playing back Peak Season

Playing back Peak Season

Looking back on Whistler's brief brush with MTV cameras, 10 years after reality show Peak Season brought Whistler to TV screens around the world More.

Sports

February 13, 2020

Sea to Sky Nordics skiers win in Prince George

Sea to Sky Nordics skiers win in Prince George

Pochay-McBain, Lowe snag BC Cup gold More.

Opinion

February 13, 2020

Petitioning for change

Petitioning for change

More.

A&E

February 13, 2020

Pemberton school tackles the weird and wacky world of Wonka

Pemberton school tackles the weird and wacky world of Wonka

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory runs at the Maury Young Arts Centre on Feb. 14, 15, 21, and 22 More.

Food & Drink

February 7, 2020

B.C. meets Morocco for latest edition of Mile One's Night Kitchen Icon Series

B.C. meets Morocco for latest edition of Mile One's Night Kitchen Icon Series

Dinner series highlights top-shelf B.C. ingredients prepared in variety of styles More.

Events

Thu., Feb. 13, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

The Hairfarmers

The Hairfarmers

@ Sidecut
Celebrating 20 years as a band and voted Whistler’s best band every year since 2001.... More.

Features & Images

February 9, 2020

Sunrise over Stockholm

Sunrise over Stockholm

As seen from the back of a horse More.

Music

February 13, 2020

Work and fun collide for &#10;Patrick Gavigan

Work and fun collide for Patrick Gavigan

Vancouver musician plays the Mallard Lounge on Saturday, Feb. 15 More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

February 6, 2020

Learning from your (extremely dumb) mistakes is part of skiing

Learning from your (extremely dumb) mistakes is part of skiing

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation