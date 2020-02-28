Whistler’s annual Community Life Survey closes March 1 

Interested in voicing your opinions about life in Whistler? You have three more days to do so through the Resort Municipality of Whistler’s annual Community Life Survey.

“We want to know how you think your government and the municipality are doing when it comes to services and priorities,” said Whistler Mayor Jack Crompton in a release last month. “The Community Life Survey is a crucial piece of information for us as we make decisions and track trends in the community. I encourage everyone to take some time to fill out the survey online and if selected by phone, please take the opportunity to provide your valuable input.”

According to the release, the annual survey, conducted by Forum Research Inc., is a valuable opportunity for residents and second homeowners, “to evaluate the municipality’s performance and provide feedback on various aspects community life.

“The results of the Community Life Survey help RMOW Council and staff identify the community’s priorities and inform municipal plans, services and other community-wide initiatives,” the release continued The survey (available here) takes about 10 minutes to complete, while results will be presented to Whistler Council this spring.

Visit whistler.ca/survey to download survey results from previous years and to learn more about the RMOW community monitoring program.