May 01, 2020 News » Whistler

Whistler's medical director reminds residents to visit healthcare centre for urgent care as needed 

Dr. Bruce Mohr says some patients requiring care are presenting late to facility

By
click to enlarge FILE PHOTO BY ALISON TAYLOR - Whistler Health Care Centre medical director Dr. Bruce Mohr.
  • File photo by Alison Taylor
  • Whistler Health Care Centre medical director Dr. Bruce Mohr.

The medical director for the Whistler Health Care Centre (WHCC) is reminding residents once more to not put off a visit to the facility for urgent medical issues during COVID-19.

“It’s been found in the Lower Mainland emergency departments that there’s an incidence of delayed presentation that they’re concerned about, especially with heart attacks and strokes,” explained Dr. Bruce Mohr, adding that he's also noted the trend locally. “People are showing up late for conditions that they need to be going to hospital for. It’s out of a perceived fear of the hospitals and also that they don’t want to overburden the system. What they need to know is that the emergency departments and hospitals are safe and that they have the capacity to see patients.”

Mohr estimated the healthcare centre was currently hovering around 25 per cent capacity, and with the additional sanitary and physical-distancing measures in place, patients can rest easy visiting the facility.

"With the current COVID climate, which isn't going away, everything takes longer to look after and takes more space," he said. "That's something that's going to take time. It's going to be a very new normal, but we certainly have capacity to see more patients than we are currently seeing. We're concerned that some people are avoiding coming in and we don't want that to happen."

For primary care needs, patients should continue to contact their family doctor or specialist for advice.

Those without a family doctor can access the virtual walk-in clinic established in March by the Sea to Sky Division of Family Practice. Through that portal, accessed at divisionsbc.ca/sea-sky, patients can consult with a GP and set up a primary care appointment by phone or teleconference as required.

With the announcement that Coast Medical Whistler, one of three local family practices, would be permanently closing its doors May 29, patients there should visit HealthLink BC for a referral to walk-in clinics and health resources available in the area. HealthLink is accessible by dialling 811 or visiting healthlinkbc.ca.

Walk-in clinic Town Plaza Medical remains open, with patients being asked to call ahead.

As the B.C. government readies to begin gradually lifting restrictions, Mohr said it is even more important to stay the course on proper physical distancing and self-isolation measures.

“[Provincial Health Officer Dr.] Bonnie Henry said we’re quote-unquote close to reopening, so I just have a concern. That’s the right thing to say but there are always those people that want to get to the front of the line,” he noted. “We have to maintain individual and community vigilance, and what that means is maintaining the physical distancing, wearing a mask when we’re in grocery stores, transit, etc. when we cant maintain that physical distancing, washing our hands well and being prepared. We’ve come down over the first wave and we weren’t badly affected by it, but I know there will be some sort of second wave coming and we’ve got to be vigilant about that.

“If the virus isn’t in you, it dies, so you got to keep it out of you.”

Tags: , ,

Share
Email
Print

Speaking of Health, COVID-19

More Whistler »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Interactive Map

Today's COVID-19 cases in Canada

Click each province to see the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths, recovered patients, and tests administered...more.

Latest in Whistler

More by Brandon Barrett

Features & Images

April 24, 2020

Educating during a pandemic

Educating during a pandemic

Experts say there's valuable opportunity for unstructured learning during self-isolation More.

Sports

May 1, 2020

Enduro cancelled at Crankworx Whistler

Enduro cancelled at Crankworx Whistler

Crankworx pondering all options for 2020; Red Bull 400 called off More.

Opinion

April 30, 2020

Dreaming of spring skiing

Dreaming of spring skiing

More.

A&E

May 1, 2020

Pemberton photography initiative spreads around the world

Pemberton photography initiative spreads around the world

Anastasia Chomlack's ONE for ONE Gratitude Sessions gifts essential workers photo shoots More.

Food & Drink

May 1, 2020

Raven Room picks up two nominations at prestigious Spirited Awards

Raven Room picks up two nominations at prestigious Spirited Awards

Pan Pacific lounge nominated for Best International Hotel Bar and Best New International Cocktail Bar More.

Events

Tuesdays, 8 p.m.

Black 'n' Blues

Black 'n' Blues

@ Black's Pub & Restaurant
Blues night with Sean Rose.... More.

Features & Images

April 26, 2020

Coasting the Calamanian Islands

Coasting the Calamanian Islands

More.

Music

April 24, 2020

When ninjas become wolves

When ninjas become wolves

Hear two new tracks from Whistler band Introduce Wolves More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

May 1, 2020

Wrestling with reality

Wrestling with reality

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation