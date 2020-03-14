March 14, 2020 News » Regional

Wind warning for Squamish continues 

Strong gusts expected Friday and Saturday

It will likely come as no surprise to Squamish residents who ventured outside Friday evening that there remains an Environment Canada wind warning in effect for Howe Sound.

Strong winds that may cause damage are expected to continue tonight and through the weekend.

"Cold arctic air moving southwards across the B.C. Interior will push out through Howe Sound," reads the alert. "The strongest northerly outflow winds will be over the southern sections of Howe Sound with gusts reaching 90 km/h tonight and Saturday morning."

Temperatures will dip to -1C tonight and head up to about 5C Saturday and 8C on Sunday.

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

