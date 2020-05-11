May 11, 2020 News » Sea to Sky

Windsports season begins at the Squamish Spit — with COVID-19 protocols 

Squamish Windsports Society asks kiters to respect the May 15 opening date

By
click to enlarge Photo: File photo/Brian Aikens

  • Photo: File photo/Brian Aikens

he Spit will be officially openedT for the season starting on May 15 with pandemic protocols in place, the Squamish Windsports Society has announced.

"The SWS looks to begin operating on May 15 again this year, albeit with some significant changes to the way we operate due to COVID-19 and the precautions that need to be taken," wrote Geoffrey Waterson, the society's president, in an email.

"We are working with the District of Squamish and Vancouver Coastal Health to ensure that social distancing is adhered to and community touch-points are removed-and these plans will be continuously updated throughout the summer as COVID-19 guidelines evolve."

While there is no formal ban on kiters using the Spit-plenty of kiters were out over the weekend-the society is asking recreationalists to respect the May 15 opening.

"The SWS discourages kiteboarding prior to the season, but recognizes that it's not illegal," said Waterson.

He cited environmental and safety concerns as the reasons for staying put until the official launch date.

The society posted an announcement recently stating the terms upon which the Spit will re-open to kiting this season.

A society staffer will be at the gate, and will only allow 50 people in at a time.

The announcement said that only windsports society members are allowed to access the area, but Waterson clarified that this pertains to people launching kites from the Spit only.

This rule does not mean non-kiters are excluded, he said.

Pedestrians and other members of the general public will be allowed in, but once more 50 people enter-kiters included-folks will have to line up for access.

Another change this season is the exclusion of washroom facilities.

Waterson said that this is because in the middle of a pandemic, it could be a site of transmission. Attendees are asked to keep this in mind when heading down to the area.

"Our intention is to remove community touch-points," he said.

Further details on the new protocols can be found here.

To read the original story go here.

Tags: ,

Share
Email
Print

Speaking of COVID-19

More Sea to Sky »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Interactive Map

Today's COVID-19 cases in Canada

Click each province to see the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths, recovered patients, and tests administered...more.

Latest in Sea to Sky

More by Steven Chua / Squamish Chief

Features & Images

May 10, 2020

Armchair travelling

Armchair travelling

Escape while staying safely at home through the eyes of others or on your screens More.

Sports

May 8, 2020

Pemberton's Davies takes next step

Pemberton's Davies takes next step

Nordic skier cracks national junior team More.

Opinion

May 10, 2020

Now is the time to support WCSS

Now is the time to support WCSS

More.

A&E

May 9, 2020

Quarantino 7&mdash;Hot cars and cool chicks

Quarantino 7—Hot cars and cool chicks

More.

Food & Drink

May 1, 2020

Raven Room picks up two nominations at prestigious Spirited Awards

Raven Room picks up two nominations at prestigious Spirited Awards

Pan Pacific lounge nominated for Best International Hotel Bar and Best New International Cocktail Bar More.

Events

Thursdays, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Parent Infant Drop-In

Parent Infant Drop-In

@ Whistler Public Library
An opportunity to develop a supportive social network with other parents of young babies. Speakers... More.

Features & Images

May 10, 2020

Armchair travelling

Armchair travelling

Escape while staying safely at home through the eyes of others or on your screens More.

Music

April 24, 2020

When ninjas become wolves

When ninjas become wolves

Hear two new tracks from Whistler band Introduce Wolves More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

May 8, 2020

Finding silver linings

Finding silver linings

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation