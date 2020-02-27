February 27, 2020 News » Police Briefs

Woman chasing dog falls through ice at Alpha Lake 

Woman was not injured in incident

By
  • File image

A local woman can count her lucky stars after she fell through thin ice on Alpha Lake last week, police said in a release.

At around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16, the Whistler RCMP and the Whistler Fire Rescue Service were called to the dock in Alpha Lake Park after a woman followed her dog onto the ice and fell through.

“In this case, the female was very lucky to be safely rescued from the water by Whistler Fire Rescue and did not suffer any injury; however, that is not always the case,” read the release.

Police remind the public to take caution on ice as the spring approaches, have a game plan if someone falls through, and to let someone know where you’re going.

For more information on water safety, visit redcross.ca.

