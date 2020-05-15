WorkSafe BC issues COVID-19 guidelines as businesses ready to reopen 

VANCOUVER — British Columbia's workplace safety agency has released new guidelines as businesses across the province get set to reopen.
WorkSafe BC's guidelines cover sectors ranging from restaurants to office space.
It says specific guidelines for sports and recreation as well as child care will be released later.
But before reopening, WorkSafe says businesses need to ensure they have a COVID-19 safety plan to protect workers and it must be displayed.
The agency says it will continue developing industry-specific guidelines as more businesses across B.C. begin reopening over the coming months.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has previously said businesses are under no obligation to reopen on Tuesday, and they should only do so when they are ready.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2020.
