May 15, 2020 News » Regional

WorkSafe BC issues COVID-19 guidelines as businesses ready to reopen 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY THE CANADIAN PRESS/DARRYL DYCK - A woman walks past a restaurant closed due to COVID-19, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. British Columbia's workplace safety agency has released new guidelines as businesses across the province get set to reopen.
  • Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
  • A woman walks past a restaurant closed due to COVID-19, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. British Columbia's workplace safety agency has released new guidelines as businesses across the province get set to reopen.

VANCOUVER — British Columbia's workplace safety agency has released new guidelines as businesses across the province get set to reopen.

WorkSafe BC's guidelines cover sectors ranging from restaurants to office space.

It says specific guidelines for sports and recreation as well as child care will be released later.

But before reopening, WorkSafe says businesses need to ensure they have a COVID-19 safety plan to protect workers and it must be displayed.

The agency says it will continue developing industry-specific guidelines as more businesses across B.C. begin reopening over the coming months.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has previously said businesses are under no obligation to reopen on Tuesday, and they should only do so when they are ready.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2020.

Tags: ,

Share
Email
Print

Speaking of COVID-19

More Regional »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Interactive Map

Today's COVID-19 cases in Canada

Click each province to see the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths, recovered patients, and tests administered...more.

Latest in Regional

Features & Images

May 15, 2020

Bumps in the road

Bumps in the road

In-SHUCK-ch Forest Service Road has only continued to deteriorate, residents say More.

Sports

May 14, 2020

Young Whistler riders coping with COVID-19 world

Young Whistler riders coping with COVID-19 world

Astle, Cruz adapting as 2020 seasons delayed More.

Opinion

May 14, 2020

How do we put out our welcome mat?

How do we put out our welcome mat?

More.

A&E

May 14, 2020

Missing live music? Enter Quaranstream

Missing live music? Enter Quaranstream

New Whistler website offers a hub of livestream concerts and archived shows More.

Food & Drink

May 1, 2020

Raven Room picks up two nominations at prestigious Spirited Awards

Raven Room picks up two nominations at prestigious Spirited Awards

Pan Pacific lounge nominated for Best International Hotel Bar and Best New International Cocktail Bar More.

Features & Images

May 10, 2020

Armchair travelling

Armchair travelling

Escape while staying safely at home through the eyes of others or on your screens More.

Music

April 24, 2020

When ninjas become wolves

When ninjas become wolves

Hear two new tracks from Whistler band Introduce Wolves More.

Museum Musings

May 15, 2020

Happiest in the mountains: Stefan Ples

Happiest in the mountains: Stefan Ples

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation