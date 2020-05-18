WorkSafeBC announces safety guidelines for business reopening this week 

WorkSafeBC has announced industry-specific resources and guidelines for businesses re-opening during phase two of B.C.'s Restart Plan.

Al Johnson, head of prevention services at WorkSafeBC, said employers are required to have a COVID-19 Safety Plan that will "assess the risk of exposures" at their workplace along with safety measures for employees.

"We've developed both general and industry-specific materials in consultation with industry and labour stakeholders to ensure they are practical and understandable for workplaces in each sector," said Johnson in a media statement.

Although employers are not required to submit a safety plan for approval, WorkSafeBC prevention offices will begin performing province-wide inspections to make sure businesses have their plans in place and are keeping their workers safe, according to WorkSafeBC.

"The planning process should involve workers for their input to ensure their concerns are heard and addressed," said Johnson.

At the moment, guidelines and resources are available for industries including: restaurants, salons and personal services, real estate, arts and cultural facilities, retail shops, educational institutions for K to 12, parks and outdoor spaces, health services, in-person counselling and office spaces.

Childcare and recreation and sports guidelines will be updated in the upcoming days.

More industry-specific information will be given as the next phases of the B.C. Restart Plan continue.

For more information on resources, visit worksafebc.com/en/about-us/covid-19-updates/covid-19-returning-safe-operation

