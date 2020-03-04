WSSF announces sports lineup 

The World Ski and Snowboard Festival revealed its sports schedule for 2020 in a release on March 4.

The competitive portion of the festival will kick off on Friday, April 17 with the Saudan Couloir Race Extreme on Blackcomb Mountain from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., while the Big Air finals will take place on Saturday, April 18 in Skier's Plaza from 6 to 7:30 p.m. On Sunday, April 19, the Fam Jam, a friendly halfpipe event, will run from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Blackcomb Halfpipe. The anchor of the second weekend will be a new addition, the Banked Slalom, which will hold its finals on Saturday, April 25 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Whistler Mountain.

In terms of off-mountain events, the biggest change is that the high-profile arts events Pro Photographer Showcase (Wednesday, April 22), Intersection (Thursday, April 23), and Swatch 72hr Filmmaker Showdown (Friday, April 24), will take place in Skier's Plaza instead of their long-time home base at the Whistler Conference Centre. All three events will begin at 6:30 p.m.

The Outdoor Concert Series will also be returning, with mainstage shows scheduled on April 17 and 18 and each night from April 22 to 25. The shows will take place from 8 to 10 p.m. in Skier's Plaza, though acts will be announced in the weeks to come.