Young Canadians needing hospital treatment for COVID-19 

'Even if you're hearing of (no cases) in your community, it doesn't mean there aren't any': Tam

Younger people in Canada are getting COVID-19 and are being hospitalized.

That's the warning from the country's chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, who revealed that 12 per cent of the virus cases who've needed hospital care are under 40 years old.

Tam made the announcement Sunday morning during her daily pandemic briefing, noting that more than 205,000 people have been tested for COVID-19.

"Younger people can experience illness severe enough to be hospitalized," said Tam.

In Canada, as of Sunday morning, there have been 5,866 confirmed cases of the virus, resulting in 64 deaths. More than 500 people have fully recovered.

However, Tam said there are many cases still being investigated and many more not yet been tested.

"Even if you're hearing of (no cases) in your community, it doesn't mean there aren't any," said Tam, asking people to keep their guard up with regard to hygiene habits and social distancing.

She added that three per cent of confirmed cases required intensive care in hospital and one per cent have been fatal.

Asked about the surge of people across Canada offering to make surgical masks for front line workers, Tam asked that people follow Health Canada guidelines for home-made masks.

"There is a standard that people have to meet," added Tam.

In B.C., there have been 884 confirmed cases of the virus, resulting in 17 deaths. Almost 400 people have fully recovered.

Globally, as of Sunday morning, there have been 684,825 cases, resulting in 32,182 deaths. More than 146,000 have fully recovered.

