Youth display show of support for seniors in quarantine 

Residents in the care home at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak in North Vancouver were treated to a welcomed interruption of compassion and humanity, Friday. March 20.

Just under a dozen kids attending a day camp run out of the Karen Magnussen Community Centre lined up on the street to display banners and placards bearing messages of support and love outside the Lynn Valley Care Centre, where eight of the nine COVID-19 deaths in B.C. have occurred.

"We phoned ahead and told everyone to look out their windows at 2 p.m., and they took the banners up and waved the signs around. There were lots of people there in their windows waving back. It was nice," said Ron Holbrook, recreation co-ordinator for North Vancouver Recreation and Culture Commission.

One of the signs read: Don't Worry. Even Superheroes Get Sick. Get Well Soon.

Another read: Sending You a Big Hug in Hopes You'll be Feeling Better Soon.

The idea came from the day camp's leaders, but the seven- to 10-year-olds, most of who come from the community, bought in enthusiastically, Holbrook said.

"It was just a wonderful thing to see," he said.

